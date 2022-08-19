Quartz Fire grows to 500 acres in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - A wildfire burning in Glacier National Park is continuing to grow.

The lightning-sparked Quartz Fire has grown from 150 acres to 500 acres.

The blaze is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak.

MTN News

Firefighters have begun structure and area protection for the Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin, Quartz Lake Wilderness Campground, and a footbridge at the foot of Quartz Lake.

Glacier National Park has enacted a closure order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

The closure includes the Quartz Lake Loop trails starting from just south of Bowman Lake toward Quartz Lake, as well as the Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness campgrounds.