Pre-evacuations announced for Woods Creek Fire

Pre-Evacuation Warning for Woods Creek Fire for Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Upper Dry Gulch Road is underway.

Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan said on Facebook that landowners and residents need to take measures to prepare for a possible mandatory evacuation of those areas.

The Woods Creek fire has burned more than 3,700 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Meehan said he made the decision through discussions with the USFS and with the weather/ fire report for the Woods Creek Fire. The winds are predicted to continue to shift from the west to the northeast throughout the day. With the change, there is a possibility for the fire to crest the ridgeline and come down into the Duck Creek drainage towards Upper Gurnett and Upper Dry Gulch Road.

This warning is to provide the citizens with the time to gather livestock in the area, clear the area around homes that could be in danger and secure personal effects that people cannot replace. Law enforcement officers will be going door to door to speak with the residents and landowners that are around.

The forest is currently closed to all traffic and activities at this time and there will be barricades placed on the road that will be open for residents, landowners and firefighting personnel.

All other travelers are advised to avoid Confederate Gulch, Upper Duck Creek, Upper Gurnett and Upper Dry Gulch.