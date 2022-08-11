No new growth seen at Elmo Fire, containment grows at 66%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire held steady at 21,349 acres while containment grew from 61% to 66%.

Fire managers report containment increased with additional containment line achieved west of Red Lake and south of Big Meadows Road.

MTN News

Additionally, crews on the southwest side of the fire for patrol status are beginning to remove hose and equipment.

On the northwest end of the fire, crews are focused on areas still holding heat within 120 feet of the fireline.

An evacuation order and road closure remains in effect for Camp Tuffit Road/West Shore Road. The Camp Tuffit resort is open and accessible.

Updated evacuation and closure information:

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road.

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and closed to all traffic.

The entirety of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and all arterial roads are open to residents and non-residents.

Speed limits on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are reduced to 35 mph.

The Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park are open.

Fire managers report that to date, approximately 2.5 million gallons of water have been dropped on the Elmo Fire from aircraft, and 482,000 gallons of fire retardant dropped.

A total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze which began on July 29 west of Elmo.

The Flathead Indian Reservation and Lake County remain under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

