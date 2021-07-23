Watch
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

New wildfires cause evacuations in Meagher County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:42:06-04

Several wildfires were reported in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of Meagher County on Thursday afternoon.

  • Corral Fire (SE corner of Castle Mountains): Meagher County issuing evacuations from north of Castle Town to Yankee Jim. Large and very large airtankers responding.
  • Sawmill Gulch (north Little Belts): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak responding.
  • Sky Peak Fire (in the Tenderfoot Drainage): Smokejumpers on scene.
  • Yankee Jim (NW of Corral Fire in the Castle Mountains): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak and Type 6 Engine on scene .

No other details are available at this point; we will updateyou if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story ideas here