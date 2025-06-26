New mapping puts Jericho Mountain Fire at 493 acres

The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 493 acres as of Thursday morning (June 26, 2025). There are now 510 personnel assigned to the fire.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; there is no containment as of Thursday, according to Inciweb. There are no reports of any injuries, nor any reports of damage to any homes or structures.

An evacuation warning remains in place for residents on Rimini Road and all feeder roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Fire officials say Thursday's efforts will continue to focus on fortifying containment lines along the fire's edge. Additional crews will work to reinforce contingency lines with heavy equipment west of Minnihaha Creek and along Telegraph Road.

The structure protection group is on track to finalize structure protection plans, which include assessing homes for vulnerability, identifying water sources, building maps, establishing tactics and determining resources needed to protect structures.

Residents briefed on Jericho Mountain Fire:

MTN meteorologists are forecasting a chance for isolated severe storms to pop up in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The forecasted weather may impact firefighting operations.

Officials would also like to remind everyone that fireworks are prohibited on Federal Public Lands-No exceptions. "Even a single spark can ignite a devastating wildfire, putting lives, wildlife and treasured landscapes at risk. Recreate responsibly," said fire officials in a press release.

On Wednesday, June 18, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: