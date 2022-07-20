New mapping pegs Hog Trough Fire east of Hamilton at 263 acres

HAMILTON - New mapping shows the lightning-sparked Hog Trough Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest is burning 263 acres.

A report on Tuesday afternoon stated the blaze had grown from 50 to 300 acres.

The fire is burning 17 miles east of Hamilton and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls.

The blaze — which was discovered on July 17 — is burning in rugged and remote terrain in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

MTN News

It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area near the boundary with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. No structures are currently threatened.

Minimal growth is expected over the next 12 hours as the fire is expected to continue to move towards the northeast in the old fire scar.

Fire managers note an area closure is being developed on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests that will include trails and roads in the vicinity of the fire.

A Type III Incident Management Team is taking over management of the Hog Trough Fire.

Fire Danger is currently “high” on the Bitterroot National Forest.