New evacuations for Woods Creek Fire on Meagher County Side

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office issued new evacuation orders Thursday for the Woods Creek Fire which is burning between Canyon Ferry Lake and White Sulphur Springs in the Big Belt Mountains.

Evacuations were ordered for people between Gypsy Creek and Big Birch Creek on the fire's eastern edge.

Birch Creek Road is now closed at mile marker seven.

The Woods Creek Fire is now listed as burning more than 20,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office covering everything east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south remains in place.

