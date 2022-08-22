Moose Fire nears 95,000 acres burned

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown to 94,740 acres and is 36% contained.

The Salmon River Road will be open to traffic until 1 p.m. on Monday.

Fire managers note there may be a prompt 1 p.m. closure if weather conditions are favorable to allow firefighters to begin tactical firing operations.

Additionally, Panther Creek Road may be closed after 1 p.m. for tactical firing operations and would reopen as soon as conditions allow.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

There are 785 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.