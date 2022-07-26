Moose Fire grows to 37,264 acres, 10% contained

SALMON, ID - A wildfire north of Salmon now burned 37,264 acres and is 10% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Moose Fire is burning 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Fire managers report the blaze was active with uphill runs and group torching once the inversion lifted on Monday afternoon.

MTN News

Firefighters will work Tuesday to continue structure preparation work along US Highway 93 along Highway 93 from North Fork south toward Salmon.

Crews are also working to remove the helicopter that crashed last week in the Salmon River and killed two pilots.

Dennis Bragg photo Smoke from the Moose Fire darkens the skies over the Salmon River Valley Wednesday

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be here.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News file Multiple helicopters are using the helibase at the Lemhi County Airport.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

Values at risk include residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities, particularly river rafting.

A Pilot Car System will be in operation on Tuesday but is expected to be closed on Wednesday. Outfitters and guides, as well as private citizens who have a Forest Service permit are allowed to utilize the pilot car system. The river corridor is closed to all other traffic.

A community open house will be held to discuss the Moose Creek Fire at the Gibbonsville Improvement Association Building on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There are 826 people assigned to the Moose Fire. The cause of the blaze, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.