Montana wildfires overview (August 10, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte received a wildfire briefing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from state fire management officials.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 24 large fire incidents in Montana. The state remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the number three priority region in the nation.

Since January 1, there have been more than 1,930 fire starts in Montana, which collectively have burned approximately 624,000 acres; more than 140,000 of those acres have burned since last Tuesday due to new fire starts and growth of existing fires.

Since the governor’s fire briefing last Tuesday, there have been 129 new fire starts. Officials estimate approximately 48 residences have been lost this year to date and approximately 260 people are currently displaced from their homes due to evacuation orders, down from about 600 last week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the largest uncontained fire in Montana is the Richard Spring Fire in Rosebud County, which has burned an estimated 150,000 acres and has zero containment.

The current top priority fire in Montana is the Harris Mountain Fire several miles south of the town of Cascade; it has burned about 31,591 acres and is currently at 43% containment.

Here are the largest fires currently burning and their estimated acreage:



PF: 66,134 Acres; 100% Contained

Richard Spring: 150,000 Acres; 0% Contained

Woods Creek: 46,691 Acres; 5% Contained

Trail Creek: 35,928 Acres; 26% Contained

Harris Mountain: 31,591 Acres; 43% Contained

Robertson Draw: 29,885 Acres; 90% Contained

West Lolo Complex: 21,967 Acres; 15% Contained

Thorne Creek: 21,966 Acres; 0% Contained

American Fork: 19,028 Acres; 10% Contained

Alder Creek: 11,725 Acres; 10% Contained

South Yaak: 10,388 Acres; 34% Contained

Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $28.6 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.