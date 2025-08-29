Montana gets FEMA funding for Windy Rock Fire

HELENA — Montana has received a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with costs associated with fighting the Windy Rock Fire in Powell County.

Montana receives FEMA funding for Windy Rock Fire

Governor Greg Gianforte announced the grant award on Thursday. The request for funds was made by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and the Department of Emergency Services.

“Suppression of the Windy Rock Fire is challenging for our firefighters protecting our communities and homes as they brave long hours, rugged terrain, heavy fuel build up, and wind conditions,” Gianforte said in a press release. “This grant will help reduce the financial impact to the state to continue fighting this fire safely and aggressively.”

As of Thursday, the Windy Rock Fire had burned more than 3,890 acres, with more than 600 people assigned to fight the fire. The fire started on August 14 and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Emergency evacuation orders are in place for residents near the affected area, with 179 structures under threat. The Devil Mountain Fire, detected on August 20, is being managed jointly with the Windy Rock Fire due to its proximity. Both fires are being managed by a Complex Incident Management Team.

The grant makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps.

