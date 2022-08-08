Matt Staff Rd Fire expected to be fully contained Tuesday

The Matt Staff Rd Fire—which started last Thursday as a fast-moving grass fire in the southeast corner of Lewis and Clark County—is now 84 percent contained with full containment expected Tuesday.

On Monday crews are mopping up final hot spots, working approximately 150 feet into the fire perimeter. There is potential to see some aircraft over the fire again on Monday as mop-up operations continue.

190 people are assigned to the fire, and the incident is expected to be handed over to a local team sometime this week.

According to the latest update—the fire burned almost 1,600 acres, mainly in the Spokane Hills near Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.