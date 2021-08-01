Mandatory evacuations in Finley Point due to wildfire

FINLEY POINT — Evacuations have been ordered near Polson due to a wildfire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Skidoo Lane and Finley Point as well as between mile marker 6 and mile marker 12 on Montana Highway 35.

Highway 35 remains closed between Polson and Yellow Bay, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Winds pushed the Boulder fire across Highway 35 at mile marker 10 and toward Flathead Lake, the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department reports.

Additionally, anyone south of mile marker 6 on Highway 35 should be prepared for possible evacuations.