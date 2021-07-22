Little growth seen at West Lolo Complex fires

There is little change being reported from the West Lolo Complex fires in Mineral and Sanders counties.

A total of 2,408 acres have burned and containment remains at 18%. A local Type 3 Incident Management Teams will take over at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

MTN News

The Cataract, Deep Creek, Quinn, Sheep Creek, Siegel, Sunset, Thompson, and Upper Graves Creek Fires have been contained while the Deep Lookout Mountain and the Thorne Creek fires are being managed under a full suppression strategy.

There are 302 people assigned to the lightning-sparked West Lolo Complex which has cost an estimated $7.7 million to fight. A total of 125 structures remain threatened.

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District

Thorne Creek Fire: 2,043 acres and 0% contained, located northeast of Thompson Falls.

Active fire behavior may be observed Thursday due to forecasted winds and smoke lifting out of drainages. In Winniemuck Creek, the north slopes will be tested by the wind. If winds remain out of the west, watch for fire to back down the drainage and potentially push laterally up the south slopes. If high winds do not develop, expect fire to continue backing down the drainage like the past few days.

Heavy equipment and hand crews will continue constructing indirect control lines from Weber Gulch Trailhead to Thompson River Road in anticipation of future firing operations. Firefighters continue utilizing heavy equipment and hand crews to construct indirect control lines along the Sundance Ridge.

Superior Ranger District

Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 365 acres and 80% contained, located in the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I-90, 12 miles east of Superior, five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout.

Firefighters will continue reinforcing and securing containment lines and mopping up Thursday. As crews complete suppression activities and resources are no longer needed, they will be shifted to the Thorne Creek Fire.