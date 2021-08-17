Little change seen at South Yaak, Burnt Peak fires

TROY — Little change is being reported at the South Yaak fire near Troy that's burned 11,585 acres and is 44% contained.

Fire managers report an upper low-pressure system pushing a cold front ahead of it arrived early Tuesday morning with light rain.

Residents of Eastside Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Seventeen Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice and should be ready to leave if evacuations become necessary. These area roads are not open to the public.

MTN News

Full containment along Eastside Road was achieved on Monday while the east side of the fire continues to be active between Arbo Creek and North Fork O’Brien Creek, and has progressed past Feeder Mountain.

The Three Rivers Ranger District has several areas, roads, and trails closed or restricted due to the Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires. Click here for additional information.

The Burnt Peak fire nine miles southwest of Troy has burned 4,066 acres and is 29% contained.

Fire managers report the western edge of the blaze moved past the primary containment line, forcing crews to move behind the alternate line on West Fork Keeler Creek drainage.

Residents of North Fork Keeler Creek are on pre-evacuation notice.

A social media post states, "the firefighters deeply appreciate the heartfelt support from the community. If you would like to further support wildland firefighters please visit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, https://wffoundation.org/."