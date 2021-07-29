Lewis and Clark County moving to Stage II fire restrictions

HELENA — County commissioners unanimously approved Stage II fire restrictions, set to take effect Saturday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m.

At the Thursday commission meeting, Wolf Creek Fire Chief Rocky Infanger gave an update to the commission about fires in the area and stressed how unfavorable the conditions are in and around the county.

“None of it really bodes very well for us,” said Infanger. “The fuels, what little life is left in them is going out pretty quickly… We are looking at getting some moisture, but not anything that’s going to put an end to this.”

The following acts are prohibited under Stage II fire restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The use of fireworks.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

There are exceptions included in the resolution, including for some agricultural and commercial uses. You can find a link to the full restrictions here.

Sheriff Leo Dutton, the county’s fire warden, made the official recommendation for the restrictions. In addition to the drought, he said they are concerned about the heavy strain on emergency resources.

“If we get a fire anywhere in our county, we’re going to have to ask for help,” he said.

Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said they knew the restrictions would have an impact on the public, but the decision wasn’t made lightly.

