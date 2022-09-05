Lemonade Fire burning 560 acres near Marion

MARION - A lightning-sparked wildfire near Marion has grown to 564 acres.

A Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management has taken over command of the Lemonade Fire.

"The larger organization will help facilitate better logistical support for the firefighting crews," the Monday update states.

MTN News

Fire managers note the recent hot and dry weather has caused some fire growth.

Firefighters have progressed in getting firelines in, and more crews and resources have been arriving at the scene.

Air resources, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, are being utilized to aid the firefighters on the ground.

Flathead National Forest

There are currently no evacuations in place. However, one property is under pre-evacuation notice.

Griffin Creek Road (NFS #538) and Forest Service Trails 201, 211, and 287 are closed to the public.

There are 173 people assigned to the fire which is 0% contained.