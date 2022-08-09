Lake Mary Ronan State Park to reopen Wednesday

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials have announced that Lake Mary Ronan State Park will reopen on Wednesday morning.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) had closed the park due to the nearby Elmo Fire.

According to a news release, it's been determined that it's safe to reopen the state park and resume normal operations at the site, including camping.

The Elmo Fire has been burning in the area, but fire crews have made significant progress in containing it in recent days.

Evacuation orders had previously been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Dayton Creek Road.

The area remains under pre-evacuation warning and is open to residents and guests only.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

Learn more about wildfire prevention and the latest information on fires in Montana at https://www.mtfireinfo.org.