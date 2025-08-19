Knowles Fire along Highway 200 in Sanders County burning 745 acres

MISSOULA — The Knowles Fire, which is one of four wildfires, burning between Perma and Paradise along Montana Highway 200, has grown to 745 acres and is 0% contained.

The Knowles Fire, which began on Sunday, is burning in steep and rocky terrain on the north side of the Flathead River six miles east of Paradise.

Firefighters are working to reduce the risk of fire spreading to residences, the Highway 200 corridor, private infrastructure, private and DNRC timber land and other critical values.

The fire is burning in tall grass and trees, with some trees torching.

MTN News

Fire managers report flames from the Knowles Fire made short crown runs and exhibited short-range spotting on Monday.

Similar active fire behavior is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Helicopters and air tankers are continuing to work to slow the fire spread and reduce fire intensity.

Firefighter access to the area is limited, with Sanders County Search and Rescue shuttling firefighters across the river by boat.

Additional firefighting resources and support staff are on order and will be arriving on Tuesday.

