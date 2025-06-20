Jericho Mountain firefighting efforts helped by cool, wet weather

The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire did not see much growth over the last 24 hours, remaining at around 351 acres burned as of Friday morning (June 20, 2025. An evacuation warning remains in effect for Rimini Road.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; there is no containment as of Friday, according to Inciweb.

Fire officials say crews will be taking advantage of the change in weather to work directly on the fire's edge. Friday's work will include continuing line construction and improvement west of Minnehaha Road along the Continental Divide and north of Jericho Mountain.

Air tankers and helicopters will continue to work along the edge of the fire.

A structure protection group for the town of Rimini is planning and preparing for enhanced structure protection in the event of increased fire activity in the area.

WATCH:

Air firefighting resources at the Helena Regional Airport head to fight the Jericho Mountain Fire

As of Friday, 250 personnel were assigned to the fire, including: eight crews; three dozers; two scoopers; two heavy helicopters; four skidders; two skidgines; four feller bunchers; four masticators; six engines; and an ambulance.

Crews are continuing to work the fire fine in heavy deadfall, steep terrain and limited access.