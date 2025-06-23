Jericho Mountain Fire: minimal growth, no containment

GREAT FALLS — The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire did not see much growth over the weekend, and burned an estimated 362 acres as of Monday morning (June 23, 2025).

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; there is no containment as of Monday, according to Inciweb. There are no reports of any injuries, nor any reports of damage to any homes or structures.

An evacuation warning remains in place for residents on Rimini Road and all feeder roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6 will host a public meeting in the community of Rimini on Tuesday June 24, at 7pm.

MTN News

It will be at the Rimini Fire Station, 3290 Rimini Road; fire officials will provide updates on firefighting efforts and on the evacuation status.

Up to a ½ inch of precipitation was reported in the fire area on Sunday, including both rain and snow. The rain has reduced areas of heat within the fire area and firefighters are working to gain access to the fire’s active edge in areas of steep terrain and heavy down timber.

The weather conditions have also limited the visibility and use of firefighting aircraft. Crews are working to identify areas to use and improve as helispots to assist in aviation support of firefighting efforts.

Fire crews are working to take advantage of the break in the wet weather, focusing on engaging directly to construct containment lines around the fire’s edge.

Crews who are using masticating equipment are also working to improve roads to use as fire line and around clearing around powerlines and infrastructure.

The structure protection group continues assessing structures within the vicinity of possible fire spread, widening the spatial extent of the structure protection plan.