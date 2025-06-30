Jericho Mountain Fire: 493 acres, 40% contained

GREAT FALLS — The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 493 acres as of Monday morning (June 30, 2025). There are 428 personnel assigned to the fire.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; containment is estimated at 40% as of Monday, according to Inciweb. There are no reports of any injuries, nor any reports of damage to any homes or structures.

The public meeting that had been scheduled for Monday, June 30, 2025, has been canceled due to the lifting of the evacuation warning, minimal fire behavior, and the success of fire suppression efforts.

On Sunday, firefighters continued to scout for hotspots, mop up, and conduct rehabilitation actions where appropriate.

The Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) was used for the final time to aid firefighters in identifying lingering pockets of heat. Nighttime crews made significant progress removing dead and downed wood.

Over the next several days, operations are being downsized, but work will continue, including patrolling for hotspots, mopping up, improving access, and reinforcing existing firelines.

Crews will conduct road grading and watering to improve roads and chipping to clear vegetation to reduce onsite fuels. Where appropriate, crews will rehabilitate impacts from firefighting activities.