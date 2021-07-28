Hay Creek fire near Polebridge grows to 1,800 acres

POLEBRIDGE — The Hay Creek Fire near Polebridge has grown to 1,867 acres and remains 0% contained.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect for all residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge.

The Evacuation Warning area includes the following:

Moose Creek Road - All residents with driveway access from Moose Creek Road

Red Meadow Road - All residents with driveway access from Red Meadow Road

North Fork Road - All residents on both sides of the North Fork Road between Moose Creek Road and Home Ranch Bottoms.

Polebridge Loop - 655, 700, 720 and 740 Polebridge Drive

Additionally, Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek. Road and trail closures remain in place. Click here for additional information.

MTN News

Fire managers report cloud cover on Tuesday helped to moderate fire behavior. However, winds from weather that moved through Tuesday evening pushed the fire toward the Hay Creek Road

The Hay Creek Fire was reported on the evening of July 21 and continues to burn in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest. The blaze is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team and 135 people are assigned to the fire.

Fire information is available by calling (406) 219-1013 daily between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.