Hay Creek fire holds steady, community meeting planned

POLEBRIDGE — Little change is being reported at the Hay Creek fire near Polebridge which has burned 2,082 acres and remains 0% contained.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.

A community meeting to discuss the fire will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Sondreson Community Hall in Polebridge.

MTN News

Helicopter bucket drops successfully slowed spot fires in the area of Hay Creek Road #376 on Thursday.

Fire behavior in the southwest corner of the fire remained active through the night and is expected to remain active throughout the day, according to the Friday update.

Flathead County road crews are grading and providing dust abatement on the North Fork Road along a ten-mile section south of the Camas Road intersection through the weekend. Travelers should expect long delays.

Additionally, area road, and trail closures are in effect.

The lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire, which was reported on July 21 is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.