Hay Creek fire at 2,265 acres

POLEBRIDGE — Little change is being reported at the Hay Creek fire near Polebridge which has burned 2,265 acres and is 5% contained.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.

MTN News

Fire managers report the fire was active on the east and west sides on Saturday. It's continuing to slowly burn through the available fuels north of the Hay Creek Road #376.

Grading and dust abatement operations on the North Fork Road south of the Camas intersection have been completed. However, travelers should watch for increased fire traffic in the area.

Additionally, area road, and trail closures are in effect.

The lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire, which was reported on July 21 is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.