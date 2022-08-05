Growth of Elmo Fire slows

ELMO - The growth of the Elmo Fire slowed on Thursday.

The blaze grew from 20,616 acres to 21,182 acres while containment grew from 6% to 15%.

Fire managers report that as expected, high winds and low humidity increased fire activity on the northern sections of the Elmo Fire as expected.

However, crews south of Lake Mary Ronan were successful in limiting fire growth as scooper planes dropped approximately 600,000 gallons of water to slow the fire.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect along Lake Mary Ronan Road as well as for residences north and south of the road.

Lake Mary Ronan Road is still closed and the Solid Waste Transfer Station in the area is closed.

MTN News

Pre-evacuation warnings are still in effect for residences east and south of US Highway 93 between intersections with Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road.

The Montana Red Cross is operating evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Additional information can be found by calling 1-800-272-6668.

A public meeting to discuss the Elmo Fire will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo.

A total of eight structures — including five residences — have been destroyed by the blaze.

There are 482 people assigned to the Elmo Fire which is being overseen by a Type II Incident Management Team.

All lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation — as well as all of Lake County — are now under Stage I fire restrictions.