Granite Pass Complex fires surpass 4,000 acres

Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 19:31:00-04

LOLO PAASS — The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of US Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The combined fire acreage is sitting at 4,058 acres with 27% containment, according to the Wednesday update.

Smokey conditions will moderate fire activity by limiting the amount of sun hitting the fire and increasing overnight humidity values.

Efforts continue to hold the Lolo Creek fire west of Highway 12 and direct the fire to previously burned areas.

Granite Pass Complex fires map

Crews will also continue to improve containment lines along Granite Creek Road, East Fork Road, Forest Road 109, and Fish Creek Road.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect for residences between the Idaho border and mile marker 10 on Highway 12.

A 45mph speed limit has been posted from Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass due to heavy traffic from crews working in the area.

  • BM Hill Fire: 3,423 acres. 51% contained.
  • Shotgun Fire: 372 acres. 0% contained.
  • Lolo Creek Fire: 168 acres. 81% contained.
  • Boulder Creek Fire: 95 acres. 0% contained.

