Granite Pass Complex fires holding steady, community meeting set

LOLO PASS — Little change is being reported on the Granite Pass Complex fires that have burned 5,739 acres and remain 4% contained.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border.

A virtual public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and can be viewed here.

Firefighters are continuing to work on protecting structures and keeping US Highway 12 open in the Lolo Pass area.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex.

There are 214 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. Moisture from recent rainfall has improved suppression opportunities allowing crews & equipment to work directly along portions of the fire’s north, east & west perimeter. This action specifically reduces the impacts to the Highway 12 corridor and reduces the threat to values north and east of the fire’s current location. In addition, heavy equipment will continue to improve the contingency line east of Highway 12 and along the Fish Creek corridor.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have been successful securing lines along the fire’s perimeter and keeping it from impacting the Highway 12 corridor.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun Fire: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Fire personnel are continuing to scout roads and terrain features to place effective containment lines.