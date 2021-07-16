Granite Pass Complex fire burning over 1,500 acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires have burned 1,532 acres in the Lolo Pass area and remains 0% contained.

An additional wildfire -- the Boulder Creek Fire -- has been added to the complex which also consists of the Lolo Cree, BH Hill and Shotguns that are burning in Montana and Idaho.

Firefighters have completed wrapping critical infrastructure and recreation sites/infrastructure and are continuing to work on structure protection and preparation work.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center remains closed as are several trails and roads in the area. Motorists are asked not to stop along Highway 12 in the area. A previously issued evacuation warning remains in place for residents between the Idaho border and Lolo Hot Springs.

Information about the Granite Pass Complex fires can be obtained by calling (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

BM HILL FIRE

Location: Ten miles north of Powell Junction, and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests

Acres: Approximately 1,270

Discussion: The BM Hill Fire is now burning on the Missoula Ranger District/Lolo National Forest in Montana northwest of Highway 12. Fire behavior continues to be active with creeping, group torching and spotting. The fire is projected to spread to the north and east. It is expected to merge with Lolo Creek Fire in the coming days.

LOLO CREEK FIRE

Location: 1.5 miles northwest from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and is burning on the Lolo National Forest.

Acres: 119

Discussion: The Lolo Creek Fire continues to burn actively and is expected to merge with the BM Hill Fire in the coming days. Crews set up hose and sprinklers to protect structures at Lolo Hot Springs.

SHOTGUN FIRE

Location: Seven miles north of Powell Junction on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

Acres: 140

Discussion: The Shotgun fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber in steep terrain. Firefighters are assessing suppression options for this fire.

BOULDER CREEK FIRE

Location: Eight miles west of Lolo Pass Visitor Center and is burning on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

Acres: 3

Discussion: Firefighters are assessing suppression options for this fire.