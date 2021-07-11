UPDATE: Goose Fire moves north, within 500 yards of Cliff Lake

UPDATE: The Goose Fire near Ennis moved north on Sunday and is currently approaching the lower tip of Cliff Lake.

The fire is currently 400-500 yards from the lake, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team.

The update said fire managers and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are evacuating the Cliff Lake, Hilltop, and Wade Lake Campgrounds.

Fire engines are en route to provide structure protection at Cliff Lake Lodge. No further details were available.

We will update this story with additional information as we receive it.



(first report)

The Goose Fire in Madison County stands at 962 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the most recent update from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5.

The fire—located 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass—grew north along Lost Mine Canyon and southwest along the north side of Hidden Lake, according to the update.

On Saturday, crews conducted a burn operation on the fire's northeast side and continued to establish fuel breaks along Jackpine Road to the north and west of the fire.

Crews will be constructing fireline along the north and east flanks of the fire on Sunday, as well as prepping roads on the western edge for potential burn operations. Fire managers will also be scouting for suppression opportunities between Hoodoo Pass and Hidden Lake drainage.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m.

Current closures are as follows:

Roads south of West Fork Madison Rd 209 and Jackpine Gulch Rd 1209 junction

Forest Service Road 3931 northwest of Conklin Lake

Forest Service Road 628 and 3931 north of Elk Lake

Trail 6035 east of Antelope Prong boat launch and trail 6019 west of Meridian

The update said recent fire activity makes further closures likely. Current closure orders for the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices

The Goose Fire was first detected on July 1 in a 250-acre rock slide area that was inaccessible to crews. On Friday, the fire moved east, south of Cliff Lake and north of Hidden Lake, up onto the Hidden Lake Bench.

There are currently 151 total personnel with seven engines and three hand crews assigned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.