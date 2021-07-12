Goose Fire jumps to more than 2,200 acres

The Goose Fire, burning 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis, more than doubled in size over the last 24 hours and now stands now at 2,214 acres, according to an update from fire officials Monday morning.

According to the update from Joe Sampson, incident commander for Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5, most of the fire's expansion has been north toward the southern end of Cliff Lake.

On Sunday, fire managers and the Madison County Sheriff's Office evacuated people from the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds as the fire crept within 400-500 yards of the lower tip of Cliff Lake. Those campgrounds will remain closed, in keeping with expanded closure orders.

Fire activity on Monday is expected to be most active in the northeast area of the fire. Expanded closures include the Antelope Prong boat launch, along with the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds.

Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest

For official closure information, visit this web page: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices

There are now 170 total personnel assigned to the Goose Fire, along with five engines and three hand crews.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest moved into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Sunday. Campfires and stove fires—including charcoal barbecues and grills—are prohibited unless using permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking, unless in a vehicle, a building, or an area 3 feet in diameter cleared of vegetation, is also restricted.