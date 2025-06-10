Gates Of The Mountains tour managers keeping an eye on nearby fire

HELENA — The first major wildfire of the year in the Helena area sparked on Monday afternoon (June 9, 2025) near Exit 209 along Interstate 15. The Hilger Valley Fire, which has now burned more than 300 acres, sparked concerns that tours at the nearby Gates Of The Mountain could be delayed, or even canceled.

Brian and Melissa Zimmerman, managers of Gates Of The Mountains, have surveyed the canyon. So far, it's business as usual.

Update on the Hilger Valley Fire (June 10, 2025)

“Of course, we are going to keep a close eye on things and air quality," said Brian Zimmerman. "Don't expect it to get it any more this direction with the winds.”

The helicopters are taking water near the Campbell's Bay area, so the Zimmermans urge boaters and fishermen to stay away from that area.

The marina at Gates of the Mountains is helping fire crews working in the area. Some employees brought out shovels and water to help with the initial attack.

“Just anything we can do to help," said Melissa Zimmerman. "We're here to help, but we're just very grateful for all the work they're doing to get this fire out for us.”

People with scheduled tours are asked not to stop near the Gates of the Mountains Road for their safety and the safety of firefighters. But your tour may have something extra to see.

Watching the helicopter buckets go through every couple of minutes. So, it's the normal tours, plus a little extra show.”

