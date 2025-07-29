HELENA — The Last Chance Stampede and Fair drew big crowds this past week, but some drivers on Custer were left idling as people tried to make their way to the carnival rides and rodeo. Fair organizers say they are looking at their options when it comes to potential refunds.

The streets surrounding the fairgrounds are under the jurisdiction of the Helena Police Department (HPD), while the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) has control of the area within the fairgrounds.

(Last Chance Stampede and Fair attendees struggle to make shows with traffic)

HPD says they have a plan for getting traffic out of the area, but they are unable to do much when it comes to traffic getting into the fairgrounds.

"My phone started ringing," said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. "People were angry."

According to a Facebook post from the Stampede and Fair, some attendees of the Jeff Dunham show on Thursday experienced issues with ticketing and seating.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Under that post, multiple people reported waiting for hours in traffic as they made their way to the fairgrounds, with some arriving with only five to ten minutes left before the performance.

"We heard their complaints, several of them, that they were not able to get there in time," Dutton said. "There's some solutions that we can work on together."

Solutions that have come to mind for Sheriff Dutton include putting another stop sign or a temporary stoplight at the intersection of Custer Avenue and Henderson Street.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Dutton said, "The traffic that got backed up on Henderson was because of nonstop traffic on Custer."

One factor that contributed to heavier traffic was the Babe Ruth All-Star Baseball Tournament taking place at the Bob Ryan Helena Exchange Club Park, located across the street from the fairgrounds, which Dutton says could be mitigated with more planning.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"We could do better, and with some conversations and ideas, we'll do better," said Dutton.

Sheriff Dutton says his office will meet with HPD, Last Chance Stampede, and fair planners later this week to debrief on how everything went and what changes could be made for next year.

A previous post by The Last Chance Stampede and Fair said they were offering refunds on a case-by-case basis to those impacted by the issues, and you can check your eligibility by emailing ktenney@lccfairgrounds.com. MTN spoke with fair organizers who said they were not offering refunds yet while they were figuring things out.

Last Chance Stampede and Fair Facebook Page

MTN reached out to The Last Chance Stampede and Fair for comment, but they did not respond by the time of this story's publication.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest information as of July 29, 2025, about the status of refunds for tickets.