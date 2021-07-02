Fireworks prohibited in Meagher County beginning July 5

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — On June 29th, 2021, The Meagher County Commission voted to impose the restrictions, which bans the lighting of all fireworks at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 5.

Fireworks on private property in the County will be permitted on July 4th until midnight. However, fire officials ask the individuals to use the utmost caution this year and have a charged hose and fire extinguisher ready.

Lighting fireworks after July 4 will be a violation of Mont. Code Ann. 7-33-2206, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Stage 1 Restrictions also prohibit the building of a campfire, charcoal barbecue, grill or stove fire, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Meagher County also wants to remind residents that an individual is responsible for any fire that they start. They may be charged with the crime Negligent Arson in violation of Mont. Code Ann. 45-6-102, and/or held financially liable under Mont. Code Ann. 50-63-104 regardless of the fire restrictions in place.

