Firefighters warn hot weather could grow Robertson Draw fire past perimeter

RED LODGE - Firefighters are worried the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge could break its current perimeter in some areas if dry weather and wind continues, and they're planning to stick around until the weather turns.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning that the northwest side of Mt. Maurice is of particular concern because of difficult terrain that prevents firefighters from safely building containment lines in some areas.

The fire has been at 85 percent containment for several days and is listed at 29,841 acres, according to InciWeb.

Despite a good rain of 0.9 inches on Line Creek Plateau on Tuesday, firefighters expect fire activity will again pick up after several days of dry and hot conditions.

They noted they cannot contain small portions of the perimeter, but they added they will remain at the site of the fire until rain or snow comes at the end of the season.

Currently, 59 firefighters are fighting the Robertson Draw fire.

The fire started June 13 when authorities said a Bridger man, John Lightburn, was riding a dirt bike on an unauthorized trail when he spilled gasoline and accidentally ignited it.

Lightburn has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges related to the fire and is awaiting trial.

Read the full post on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page below: