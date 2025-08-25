Firefighter dies while fighting Bivens Creek Fire

(UPDATE) The firefighter who died in the line of duty Sunday on the Bivens Creek Fire has been identified as Ruben Gonzales Romero of Keizer, Oregon.

Madison County, MT Sheriff's Office and Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6 have reported that Romero was a veteran wildland firefighter with more than 20 years of experience. was serving as a sawyer on a Type 2 crew with TJ Contracting LLC.

As part of a 20-person crew, Romero was known for bringing experience and wisdom to the fire line and to his fellow firefighters. Officials said he died doing the work he loved.

Romero’s family is traveling to Montana, and an honor guard of incident and local firefighters will remain with him until his body is returned home.

The Bivens Creek Fire, which was sparked by lightning on August 13, has burned 2,238 acres about 15 miles northwest of Virginia City. It remains 0% contained with 741 personnel assigned.

According to Northern Rockies Team 6 Incident Commander Rich Cowger, the firefighter was actively involved in fire suppression on the ground when he suffered a cardiac emergency. Medical assistance was provided by a line paramedic; however, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends. The wildland fire community is inherently interagency, and a line-of-duty death impacts us all," Cowger said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate this firefighter’s dedication to his profession and to the communities threatened by wildland fire."

