A large fire southeast of Browning sparked on Sunday, March 29, 2026, prompting a major firefighting response.

Nearly 1,000 acres burned before crews were able to bring it under control.

Watch the video:

Fire scorches 1,000+ acres in Glacier County

The fire broke out along US Highway 2 near the Blackfoot cut-across just before noon.

Authorities immediately sent units to the scene and asked drivers to avoid the area while crews worked to contain the fire.

Blackfeet Fire, East Glacier Fire, and Del Bonita Fire led the response.

By 2:45 PM, crews reported the grass fire was fully contained.

No injuries were reported, and there are no reports of damaged structures. The cause of the fire is being investigated.



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