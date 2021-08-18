Watch
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

Evacuation warnings lifted near Hay Creek fire

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Hay Creek Fire
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 19:28:24-04

POLEBRIDGE — Authorities have lifted the evacuation warnings that had been issued in the Polebridge area due to the Hay Creek fire.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office announced the changes on Wednesday afternoon in light of recent wet weather.

The Evacuation Warning has been lifted for the following:

  • Moose Creek Road - All residents with driveway access from Moose Creek Road
  • Red Meadow Road - All residents with driveway access from Red Meadow Road
  • North Fork Road - All residents on both sides of the North Fork Road between Moose Creek Road and Home Ranch Bottoms.
  • Polebridge Loop - 655, 700, 720 and 740 Polebridge Drive
  • Inholders in Glacier National Park

There will be a community meeting to discuss the fire at the Sondreson Hall on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.

The lightning-sparked blaze has burned 2,894 acres and is 30% contained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story ideas here