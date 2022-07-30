Elmo 2 Fire prompts closure of state parks

KALISPELL - Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been closed due to danger from the Elmo 2 Fire.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) notes an evacuation order is in place for the parts of Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road in the Elmo area.

Campers at both Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been evacuated and the sites are closed until further notice, according to FWP.

The Montana Red Cross is operating a shelter for evacuees at Linderman School in Polson. People can also request services by calling 800-272-6668.

For information on restrictions and closures of FWP sites, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.