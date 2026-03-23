The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) released the following update on Sunday about two fires burning between Great Falls and Helena.

Updates on two fires between Great Falls and Helena

Rattlesnake Fire

Location: Lewis & Clark County - West of I-15 by Gates of the Mountain Exit

Start Date: 3/20/2026

Size: 47 acres

Cause: Escaped debris burn

Containment: 80%

4 engines are on scene. There is a line around the perimeter, currently in mop up. Stumps are currently burning in the interior, putting up smoke. Expect to see smoke from I-15. Fire personnel are on scene, please do not call 911.

Ordway Fire

Location: Lewis & Clark County - Northeast of Craig, MT

Start Date: 3/20/2026

Size: 185 acres

Cause: Escaped debris burn

Containment: 50%

Evacuations: Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's office has evacuations and road closures in place.

9 Engines, 1 tender, 1 Type 1 helicopter, and 2 hand crews are on scene. Estimating line construction around the perimeter to be complete by the end of today, 3/22/26.

(March 20, 7:40 p.m.) The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents near the Ordway Fire, located near Ordway Road east of Craig.

Evacuations are in effect for areas south of Beaver Slide Loop, including Arrow Drive, Ordway Road, and Little Bear Lane.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Wildfires burning between Great Falls and Helena

Roads closures are in place at North Fork Road, the junction of Charbonneau Drive and Frazier Road, and at both ends of Beaver Slide Loop.

People are advised to avoid the area and allow fire responders to safely and effectively perform their work.

Residents who have not yet evacuated and choose to leave should take essential items with them, including medications and any necessary medical equipment. Once evacuated, residents will not be allowed to return to their property until the evacuation order is lifted.

Residents within the evacuation area who choose not to leave must remain on their own property.

Winds are expected to continue overnight, and fire conditions will be reevaluated on Saturday. Updates will be released as more information becomes available.

(1st REPORT, March 20) MTN News is tracking two wildfires that sparked on Friday, March 20, 2026. They are burning north along and near I-15 between Great Falls and Helena.

VIDEO:

Wildfires burning between Great Falls and Helena

The Ordway Fire is burning roughly 2.5 miles northeast of the town of Craig. The fire has burned at least 70 acres and is reported to be growing.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has told MTN he is headed up to the fire to evaluate if evacuations need to be ordered.

The Rattlesnake Fire is burning just north of the Gates Of The Mountains exit; it has burned at least 40 acres.

Northbound I-15 lanes were closed as of 4:30 p.m., with traffic stretching back more than a mile from the Gates Of The Mountain exit.

From the Montana Department of Transportation:

I-15 Southbound from mile marker 216.5 to 212.0: Fire, Blocked lanes, Detour, Emergency vehicles; SOUTH bound traffic is being diverted onto Chevallier Dr.

MTN News

We do not yet know if any structures or homes are threatened.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fires.

We have two reporters in the vicinity and will update you as we get more information.