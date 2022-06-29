Debris burning closes in Lewis and Clark County

HELENA — Debris burning will close beginning Thursday, June 30 in Lewis and Clark County.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who also serves as fire warden, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“In consultation with the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council, multiple cooperators of the fire fighting experts, I am closing debris burning in Lewis and Clark County, all zones, beginning June 30, 2022 at 00:01,” wrote Dutton on social media. “The lack of precipitation, multiple fire starts and being extremely short of fire fighting personnel are the causal factors.”

The closure does not impact recreational fires at this time. However, Dutton urges people to be aware of their surroundings and have the proper tools to extinguish their fire.

“Please don't be that person who starts a wildland fire, or a house fire,” wrote Dutton. “We can all enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful environment Montana has to offer if we take responsibility for ourselves to do our part for safety.”