Crooks fire sending wildfire into Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE — The Crooks fire burning 10 air miles east of Arlee has grown to 3,258 acres.

Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Ben Schmidt says “the Crooks fire that taken off and sending smoke to Seeley Lake.”

A satellite image from Tuesday showed the smoke plume from the Crooks fire heading right at Seeley Lake. Additionally, the blaze is very active.

St. Mary’s to the North Fork is closed as is the Main Jocko Road (1000 Rd) at the 3000 Road junction. No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders are in effect, according to the CSKT Division of Fire.

Several aircraft have been dropping retardant on the fire which has seen activity increase on the southeast side of the fire. Ground crews continue to prepare contingency lines, the latest was completed in Cold Creek. Firefighters will focus on Jocko Road near Jocko Prairie in the next couple of days.

There are 174 people assigned to battle the lighting sparked blaze that is burning In the South Fork Jocko Primitive Area in steep, rough, and roadless terrain.