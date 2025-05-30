Watch Now
Crews respond to wildfire several miles NW of Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters from the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest are responding to a three-acre wildfire in the Dry Creek drainage of the Huckleberry Pass area.

The fire was reported at about 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The fire is about 11 miles northwest of Lincoln.

Resources responding include a Type II helicopter, two engines, 10-person suppression module, and an Interagency Hotshot Crew.

The cause of the fire is said to be "natural," according to the MT Fire Info website.

There is no word at this point on whether the fire is threatening any homes or structures; we do not know of any evacuation warnings or orders.

We will update you if we get more information.

Approximate location of fire

