Containment of Moose Fire near Salmon grows to 50%

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho is holding at 130,079 acres with containment growing to 50%, according to the Friday update.

Fire managers report crews are continuing to work along Ridge Road and the Diamond Line and drones are being used to fly over sections of the fire to locate areas of heat.

Firefighters have also been working to improve contingency containment lines along Williams Creek Road.

Additionally, structure protection, patrolling, and mop-up operations will continue in the Leesburg area and along a powerline where crews can safely work.

MTN News

Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 has taken command of the 747-acre Owl Fire and crews are protecting threatened structures in the area.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 857 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.