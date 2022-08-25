Containment at Garceau Fire grows to 65%

HOT SPRINGS - Containment on the over 6,724 acre Garceau Fire has grown from 55% to 65%, according to the Thursday update.

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

MTN News

Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Fire managers report crews will continue to secure the perimeter and grid for hot spots.

Fire officials previously announced the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

There are 340 people assigned to the blaze.