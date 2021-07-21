Community meeting set for Granite Pass Complex fire

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fire has burned 2,108 acres in the area of Lolo Pass and remains 0% contained.
Fire managers note that the fire growth overnight was minimal. Fire behavior is expected to be relatively quiet Wednesday although crews can expect to see spotting and crowning.
Additionally, upcoming weather changes can bring erratic winds, thunderstorms and passing fronts which could bring extreme fire behavior.
The Lolo Creek fire is expected to impact US Highway 12 at any time, according to the latest update.
An evacuation warning was extended Tuesday and now covers residences between Martin Creek and the Idaho border.
A 45 mph speed limit has been posted from Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass due to heavy traffic from crews working in the area.
There will be a community meeting on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lolo School. The meeting will also be available on the Granite Pass Complex Facebook page.
The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires:
- BM Hill Fire: 1,754 acres. Will continue to move NE in Granite Creek.
- Shotgun Fire: 191 acres. Will continue to move N into Boulder Creek.
- Lolo Creek Fire: 156 acres. Expected to impact HWY 12 at any time.
- Boulder Creek Fire: 7 acres. Minimal amount of fire behavior.
