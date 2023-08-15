Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake holding steady at 7,200 acres

SEELEY LAKE - Little change is being reported from the Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

The blaze is holding at 7,200 acres with containment remaining at 45% as of Tuesday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office removed the evacuation warning for Beaver, Rovero Flats East, Rovero Flats West, North Inez and South Inez on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire.

The list of current closures includes:



Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground

Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground

Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground

Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

Forest Road 5507 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

There are 543 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.