Blacktail Canyon Fire grows to 150 acres, evacuation warning issued

UPDATE, 9:25 PM — According to an evening update from The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the Blacktail Canyon Fire is now estimated at 150 acres between Interstate 90 and Highway 2 southeast of Butte.

Resources on sight include eight air tankers, six helicopters, one engine, one type 1 “hotshot” hand crew, and one type 2 hand crew.

The update says seven Large Air Tankers (LAT) and a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) dropped fire retardant during the afternoon and evening hours. Six helicopters provided aerial support through water bucket drops to help cool hot spots. Engines crews, a 20-person crew, and other firefighters assisted on the ground.

The update continues:

Working in cooperation with the Butte-Silver Bow community officials, fire managers have identified and prioritized critical values at risk, focusing available resources and current efforts on the protection of the private structures in the Blacktail Canyon and Homestake Road areas. Local Fire Department engines provided structure protection in these areas. Additional resources, including three type 2 hand crews, have been ordered. As they arrive, fire managers and agency officials will collaborate to utilize resources to protect the prioritized values.



Firefighters are currently scouting for areas to access the fire and safe anchor points for fireline construction.



Protecting life and property and ensuring firefighter safety are of the utmost importance. The fire moved to the south and east today.

The cause of the Blacktail Canyon Fire is not known at this time.

An evacuation warning remains in effect for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road.



UPDATE, 5:22 PM — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) said in an update the Blacktail Canyon fire south of Butte is estimated to be 15 to 20 acres in size.

BDNF said there are several actively burning hotspots, and "numerous" aircraft are on order, including several air tankers, a very large air tanker (VLAT), and several helicopters. Additional firefighting resources are also en route, according to BDNF.

There are structures approximately two miles away, according to the update.

An evacuation warning was issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Thursday night for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road.

BDNF again asks the public to stay out of the fire area, do not stop or park along roadways, and keep traffic moving.

The situation has the potential to change rapidly, and updates will be shared as they are available.



(First report) Firefighters are responding to a new fire start in the Blacktail Canyon area south of Butte, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

Firefighters with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) are en route to provide assistance as needed, according to the fire department.

MTN's Meagan Thompson captured footage of the fire from a turnout off Homestake Pass as travelers also stopped to view the fire.

The public is asked to stay away from the fire area and be mindful of emergency responders.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says a smoke plume will be visible from the fire for the foreseeable future and asks the public not to call 911.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as we get new information.