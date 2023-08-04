Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to over 4,400 acres

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee has grown from 2,710 acres to 4,412 acres burned as of Friday morning.

Fire managers report the blaze was active overnight and made a torching run to the north of Big Knife Creek and established in the Gold Creek drainage.

The fire also made a run on the southeast corner in high-elevation timber while the west flank was mostly backing and flanking with isolated torching as it moved downhill to the west.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, in the Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads are closed.

There are 122 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze which remains 0% contained.

Visit www.MTFireInfo.org for more fire information from across Montana.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions reamin in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.