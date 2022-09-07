Arrastra Fire burning west of Lincoln

LINCOLN — A wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141.

The Arrastra Fire was discovered on September 6 at 2:55 P.M. according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. As of 5:50 p.m. the fire size was roughly estimated at 10 acres burned.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue posted videos and pictures of air tankers making drops on the fire. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew were responding.

"Forest Service and Montana DNRC fire personnel are responding to a fire on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District," said a Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest social media post.

The fire is highly visible from Highway 200. People are asked to avoid the area if possible to make space for fire personnel responding.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.